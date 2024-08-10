Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark won't be suiting up for Team USA in the highly anticipated final against France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Why is Caitlin Clark not playing for Team USA vs France in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final?

Team USA cruised past Australia in the semifinals with an 85-64 victory, setting the stage for a showdown with France in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final. But despite her star power in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark will not be part of this game.

Head coach Cheryl Reeve and her squad are aiming for their 10th Olympic title and eighth consecutive gold medal. The game also presents a historic opportunity for Diana Taurasi, who, at 42, could become the first person to win six Olympic gold medals in basketball.

So, why isn’t Clark playing? Despite being a standout player for the Indiana Fever, she was not included in the final roster for Team USA due to a decision by coach Reeve, which was influenced by personal and strategic considerations.

Jen Rizzotti, chair of the Team USA selection committee, shed light on the decision: “We were given specific basketball criteria to evaluate our players, and when we applied those, some other players were tougher to cut because they checked more boxes. It sometimes comes down to position, style of play for Cheryl [Reeve], and then sometimes a vote.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA dribbles during the first half against Team USA during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark on missing the Olympic Games

In an interview with ESPN, Caitlin Clark opened up about being left out of the Olympic squad and her thoughts on facing Team USA in the All-Star Game in Phoenix.

“I’m just going out there to have fun. I’m not here to prove anything to anyone. This is my first All-Star Game, and I just want to enjoy the experience. I have so much respect for Team USA and their coaching staff. They’ve got the most talented team in the world, and they’re going to have no issue winning gold. I’ll be supporting them all the way. This isn’t about feeling like ‘I should be on that team,’ it’s motivation to compete for a spot in four years.”