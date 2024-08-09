Kylian Mbappe’s absence fromFrancein the soccer final of theParis 2024 Olympic Gamesagainst Spain surprises many fans. Despite being one of the best footballers in the world and playing at home, the Real Madrid striker will not be present at this long-awaited match.
The answer lies inFIFArules and agreements between clubs and national associations. According to the regulations, clubs can refuse to release their players to participate in the Olympic Games.
This decision has generated a great debate both in the world of football and among French fans. Many wonder if this is the best decision for the player and the French national team because it is argued that the Olympic Games are a unique opportunity for Mbappe to represent his country in a historic event.
Kylian Mbappe out of the Paris 2024 soccer final
The main reasonKylian Mbappe does not play in the soccer final at the Paris 2024 Olympics is Real Madrid’s decision not to release the player. The Spanish club has prioritized the preparation of its squad for next season and has considered that Mbappe’s participation in the Olympic Games could increase the risk of injury.
In addition, the load of games that Mbappe has had in recent seasons has also influenced this decision. The player has played numerous games and Real Madrid wants to make sure that he arrives at the new season in the best possible physical condition.
