Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Aston Villa are set to host Arsenal in a highly anticipated clash for Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.
These two Premier League rivals are poised to battle at the top this season, with Arsenal already making a strong statement by securing a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on the first Matchday. The Gunners are clearly intent on breaking their two-year title drought and have set the tone early with a convincing performance.
Aston Villa, who earned a return to the Champions League after consistently being near the top last season, will be the next challenge for Arsenal. Although Aston Villa faced a tough start to this campaign, they managed to bounce back with a win over West Ham. Now, they face a more formidable opponent in Arsenal, but they’ll be determined to claim all three points in what promises to be a fiercely contested matchup.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 25)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM (ET)
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers – IMAGO / Colorsport
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Hotstar, VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Video, Moji
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network