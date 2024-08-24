Trending topics:
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Aston Villa will receive Arsenal in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz
© IMAGO / PA ImagesArsenal's Kai Havertz

By Leonardo Herrera

Aston Villa are set to host Arsenal in a highly anticipated clash for Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

[Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

These two Premier League rivals are poised to battle at the top this season, with Arsenal already making a strong statement by securing a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on the first Matchday. The Gunners are clearly intent on breaking their two-year title drought and have set the tone early with a convincing performance.

Aston Villa, who earned a return to the Champions League after consistently being near the top last season, will be the next challenge for Arsenal. Although Aston Villa faced a tough start to this campaign, they managed to bounce back with a win over West Ham. Now, they face a more formidable opponent in Arsenal, but they’ll be determined to claim all three points in what promises to be a fiercely contested matchup.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 25)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 25)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Hotstar, VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Video, Moji
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

