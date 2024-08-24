Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Aston Villa will receive Arsenal in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Aston Villa are set to host Arsenal in a highly anticipated clash for Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

[Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

These two Premier League rivals are poised to battle at the top this season, with Arsenal already making a strong statement by securing a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on the first Matchday. The Gunners are clearly intent on breaking their two-year title drought and have set the tone early with a convincing performance.

Aston Villa, who earned a return to the Champions League after consistently being near the top last season, will be the next challenge for Arsenal. Although Aston Villa faced a tough start to this campaign, they managed to bounce back with a win over West Ham. Now, they face a more formidable opponent in Arsenal, but they’ll be determined to claim all three points in what promises to be a fiercely contested matchup.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 25)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers – IMAGO / Colorsport

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar, VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Video, Moji

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network

Advertisement