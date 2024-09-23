Bad news for Pep Guardiola with Man City losing star for the rest of the season with terrible injury

After test results this morning, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola knows he will miss a key player with a season-ending injury.

A lot of expectations were placed on the duel between Manchester City and Arsenal, considered one of the most important games of the season. However, bad news came early with Rodri’s injury in the 15th minute, and Pep Guardiola has just received a serious update.

While disputing the position during a Man City corner, Spanish midfielder collided with Arsenal player Thomas Partey, twisting his knee. The pain and severity of the injury forced the player to be replaced in the first half, and test results this morning revealed what Pep feared most.

According to ESPN, Man City Rodri will miss the remainder of the season after pulling an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. Guardiola will miss a key player for the rest of the campaign.

This was Rodri’s first test. The midfielder is expected to head to Madrid to undergo a “complete check-up” to determine the full extent of his damage, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Rodri of Manchester City leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Rodri’s importance in Guardiola’s team

Rodri played a significant role in Guardiola’s team, stepping up in the big moments. He scored the Champions League-winning goal against Inter Milan in the team’s treble-winning campaign.

Every time the Spaniard has featured in the starting XI, Manchester City have not lost a single Premier League game, including this weekend’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. His absence will be felt, as Pep lacks a natural replacement for him, given his tactical impact and quality.

Rodri’s complaint over packed up schedules

Rodri’s injury occurred just days after he spoke about the heavy workload soccer players have faced in recent years. Between his time with Manchester City and the Spain national team, he played over 60 games last season.

The EURO 2024 MVP stated: “From my experience, I can tell you that between 40 or 50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform at the highest level. After that, you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level. This year we can go to 70, maybe 80, I don’t know. It depends on how far you go in the competitions. In my humble opinion, I think it is too much.”

