Soccer

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games

The soccer calendar has become so full that players are getting less time between games and fewer offseason windows to recuperate. Manchester City’s Rodri is speaking out about the schedule congestion and the possibility of a worldwide player’s strike.

Manchester City's Rodri
Manchester City's Rodri

By Kelvin Loyola

The soccer schedule has become overloaded, with an expanded UEFA Champions League and international tournaments. Coaches, players, and fans are becoming concerned about the effects this will have on the game.

Uruguay’s Marcelo Bielsa has commented that too many games lead to an overall downgrade in the product as a whole. The extra workload is not just happening in Europe; in MLS, competitions like the Leagues Cup have been added to an already tight schedule.

In the coming years, there will be a new expanded Club World Cup and an expanded FIFA World Cup, with rumors of additional matches and cross-continental flights to play league matches away from the country of said league.

Rodri on the State of Soccer Due to Match Overflow

Manchester City’s Rodri, who played over 60 games last season, stated that a players’ strike could be the only answer to the players’ concerns over workload.

“I think we are close to that (a strike), it is easy to understand. I think it’s something general. I think if you ask any player, he will say the same; it is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. 

Manchester City’s Rodri

Manchester City’s Rodri

“I think it’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let’s see. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Rodri added, “From my experience, I can tell you that 60-70 [games a season]? No. Between 40 or 50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform at the highest level. After that, you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level. This year we can go to 70, maybe 80, I don’t know. It depends on how far you go in the competitions. In my humble opinion, I think it is too much.”

Kelvin Loyola

