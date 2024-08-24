Brighton vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Brighton take on Manchester United in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Brighton and Manchester United are gearing up for a thrilling encounter on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, promising fans an exciting showdown. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming the match live, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action as these two teams go head-to-head in what’s sure to be an early season highlight.

[Watch Brighton vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

This Premier League showdown features two teams off to a strong start. Manchester United, eager to reestablish themselves at the top of the standings after years of finishing between fifth and seventh, opened their campaign with a solid 1-0 win over Fulham. They’re now aiming to build on that success and secure a second consecutive victory.

On the other side, Brighton comes into this match riding high after an impressive 3-0 triumph over Everton in their opener. While facing United presents a tougher challenge, Brighton will be looking to deliver another standout performance and continue their early momentum in the league.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 10:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

USA: 7:30 AM (ET)

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma – IMAGO / PA Images

Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 3

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

