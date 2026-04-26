Where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Chelsea and Leeds United face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Chelsea vs Leeds United online in the US on Fubo]

The second semifinal of the FA Cup delivers a high-pressure showdown as Chelsea and Leeds United battle for a place in the final, with both sides viewing this as their last chance at silverware this season.

Chelsea arrive looking to snap a five-game skid in the Premier League, while Leeds—fighting to avoid relegation—aim to seize a rare opportunity to turn their campaign around with a statement win.

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When will the Chelsea vs Leeds United match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Leeds United will be played this Sunday, April 26 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Noah Okafor of Leeds United – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Leeds United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the USA

This FA Cup game between Chelsea and Leeds United will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and ESPN2.