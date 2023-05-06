Manchester City and Leeds meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team knows that a defeat could be the end of the dream. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester City vs Leeds online free in the US on Fubo]
Manchester City are leading the Premier League standings with 79 points, but Arsenal with 78 points are fighting to regain their first spot.
Leeds just want to get away from the relegation zone, they are in the 17th spot in the standings with 30 points, the most recent result was a loss against Bournemouth 1-4.
Manchester City vs Leeds: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Leeds play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, May 6 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM May 7
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 AM
Iran: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM May 7
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM
Manchester City vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com