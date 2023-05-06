Manchester City take on Leeds at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Manchester City vs Leeds: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Leeds meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The home team knows that a defeat could be the end of the dream. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Leeds online free in the US on Fubo]

Manchester City are leading the Premier League standings with 79 points, but Arsenal with 78 points are fighting to regain their first spot.

Leeds just want to get away from the relegation zone, they are in the 17th spot in the standings with 30 points, the most recent result was a loss against Bournemouth 1-4.

Manchester City vs Leeds: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Leeds play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, May 6 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM May 7

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 AM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM May 7

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM

Manchester City vs Leeds: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com