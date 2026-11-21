Newcastle hosts Arsenal at St. James Park in the 2026-27 Premier League, with the visitors chasing more ground at the top of the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Match Summary Match Newcastle vs. Arsenal Tournament 2026-27 Premier League Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels USA Network, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the USA

The match airs on USA Network and Telemundo for viewers in the USA. Spanish-language coverage runs through Telemundo, matching the broadcast split between the two channels.

Fans who prefer streaming can watch through Fubo or Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. Both options carry the live broadcast for subscribers across the country.

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Can I watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Newcastle sits 12th in the Premier League with 12 points from 10 games. They come into this match off a 1-1 draw with Fulham, which followed back-to-back losses to Everton, 0-1 and 1-3. The home side needs a result to stop the recent slide.

Arsenal lead the table with 27 points from 10 matches. Three straight wins have carried them into this fixture: 1-0 over Hull, 2-1 against Slavia, and 1-0 away to Liverpool. The table gap between these two sides is wide, and Arsenal arrive with form and position both in their favor.

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Arsenal leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on April 25, 2026: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hornicek; Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Nico Gonzalez; Jacob Murphy, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes; Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

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What time is the Newcastle vs Arsenal match?

The Newcastle vs Arsenal match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 12:30 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: