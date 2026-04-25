Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal play against Newcastle in a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

The Premier League title race tightens as Manchester City pulled level on points with Arsenal following their win over Burnley, with City holding the top spot on goal difference. That leaves Arsenal with no margin for error heading into a pivotal clash against Newcastle United.

The Magpies are still chasing a European place but primarily focused on finishing as high as possible in the standings. With the stakes rising and the margin razor-thin, this matchup could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the title race.

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Newcastle match be played?

Arsenal play against Newcastle this Saturday, April 25, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 34. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Newcastle United player Nick Woltemade – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network, Universo and Hulu + Live TV.