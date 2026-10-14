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Man City vs PSG: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 14, 2026

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in a major Matchday 2 clash of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With two European contenders looking to strengthen their position early in the competition, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG and Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City
© Franco Arland/Clive Brunskill -- Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of PSG and Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City
Match Summary
MatchManchester City vs PSG
TournamentUEFA Champions League
DateWednesday, October 14, 2026
Time3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
TV Channels
Live StreamParamount+, DANZ USA

How to watch Man City vs PSG in the USA

In the United States, Paramount+ will stream the match live, with coverage available to subscribers on any of its plans. Fans can also watch it through DAZN USA.

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Can I watch Man City vs PSG for free?

There is no confirmed free legal livestream for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain in the United States. Paramount+ carries the match live and makes completed Champions League games available on demand.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14, at the Etihad Stadium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both clubs opened their European campaigns with convincing victories: City beat Porto 2-0 away from home, while PSG defeated Slovan Bratislava 6-1. That gives both sides an opportunity to build on their winning starts in one of the round’s most anticipated fixtures.

Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

City will look to use home advantage to maintain their momentum under manager Enzo Maresca. Erling Haaland remains a major threat in front of goal, while Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki offer creativity behind the striker. City also arrive after a 3-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool, a result that strengthened their confidence ahead of a demanding European test.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are the reigning European champions and have started their title defense with a dominant performance. Luis Enrique‘s side have an attacking group featuring Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz. They defeated Le Mans 3-1 in their most recent domestic outing, and the manager is expected to restore several regular starters after rotating his squad.

Man City vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Man City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

What time is the Man City vs PSG match?

Manchester City vs PSG kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

  • Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
  • Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
  • Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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