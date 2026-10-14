Man City vs PSG: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 14, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Manchester City vs PSG
|Tournament
|UEFA Champions League
|Date
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, DANZ USA
How to watch Man City vs PSG in the USA
In the United States, Paramount+ will stream the match live, with coverage available to subscribers on any of its plans. Fans can also watch it through DAZN USA.
Can I watch Man City vs PSG for free?
There is no confirmed free legal livestream for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain in the United States. Paramount+ carries the match live and makes completed Champions League games available on demand.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14, at the Etihad Stadium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both clubs opened their European campaigns with convincing victories: City beat Porto 2-0 away from home, while PSG defeated Slovan Bratislava 6-1. That gives both sides an opportunity to build on their winning starts in one of the round’s most anticipated fixtures.
Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
City will look to use home advantage to maintain their momentum under manager Enzo Maresca. Erling Haaland remains a major threat in front of goal, while Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki offer creativity behind the striker. City also arrive after a 3-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool, a result that strengthened their confidence ahead of a demanding European test.
Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are the reigning European champions and have started their title defense with a dominant performance. Luis Enrique‘s side have an attacking group featuring Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz. They defeated Le Mans 3-1 in their most recent domestic outing, and the manager is expected to restore several regular starters after rotating his squad.
Man City vs PSG: Predicted Lineups
Man City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
What time is the Man City vs PSG match?
Manchester City vs PSG kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM