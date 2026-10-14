Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not starting today, Oct. 14, for PSG vs Man.City in 2026 Champions League?

PSG and Manchester City are set to headline one of the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2026 UEFA Champions League, pitting two of the world’s top teams and tournament contenders against each other in search of a victory. However, manager Luis Enrique has made a headline decision regarding the status of star attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Luis Enrique decided to leave Kvaratskhelia on the bench to start the contest. The move is strictly a tactical decision rather than an injury concern, and the winger will almost certainly see action in the second half. Still, the omission comes as a surprise given that he has been one of the standout performers across the past two Champions League campaigns.

In addition, two other notable absences from the French club’s starting group stand out ahead of kickoff: Joao Neves and Ferran Torres. Luis Enrique will also start both players on the bench, with the option to bring them on in the second half depending on how the game develops and what the team needs.

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How PSG and Man.City enter the matchup

PSG, the reigning Champions League titleholder, has not enjoyed the expected start to the season, particularly in Ligue 1, where it sits in sixth place in the table. Because of that sluggish domestic start, the team will look to improve and secure a positive result in European competition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG.

The Citizens, on the other hand, enter in stellar form. They have won all six of their Premier League matches, results that have left them sitting alone atop the English standings. Furthermore, Manchester City also secured a victory in their opening Champions League match, meaning they will look to maintain that top level against PSG.

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Kvaratskhelia’s replacements in the starting lineup

While Luis Enrique chose to leave Kvaratskhelia out of the starting eleven, the lineup will feature Desire Doue—who had already been starting—taking over that spot tactically, alongside Ousmane Dembele at center forward and Maghnes Akliouche on the right wing.

The setup creates a frontline loaded with high-end pace, backed by dangerous second-half options in the Georgian star and Ferran Torres, who has scored steadily since his arrival. Even so, Kvaratskhelia’s omission is striking; while he does not typically peak at the very start of campaigns, he operates like a machine once the biggest stages arrive.

Key takeaways

A tactical decision led Luis Enrique to bench Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against Manchester City.

led Luis Enrique to bench Khvicha Kvaratskhelia against Manchester City. Sixth place in Ligue 1 is where Paris Saint-Germain currently sits this season.

is where Paris Saint-Germain currently sits this season. Desire Doue replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in PSG’s starting frontline alongside Ousmane Dembele.