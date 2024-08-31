Trending topics:
Soccer

With a brace from Messi: Barcelona’s last win by 7+ goals

The thrashing against Valladolid is the first time Barcelona has scored seven or more goals since their last such match, which was against Huesca with Lionel Messi as the standout performer.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team's sixth goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca at Camp Nou on September 2, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
By Matías Persuh

FC Barcelona delivered a stunning 7-0 victory over Valladolid in the fourth round of the Spanish league. The last time the Catalan side won by seven or more goals was against Huesca, with Lionel Messi as the standout star of that match.

In a great performance by Hansi Flick’s squad, the Catalan team thrashed Valladolid at Montjuic, maintaining their position as the sole leaders of the league with a perfect record. The goals were scored by Raphinha, who netted three times, along with Lewandowski, Kounde, Ferran Torres, and Dani Olmo.

With this victory, Barcelona remains leader of the league, having won all four of their matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just three. Despite the break for the FIFA international window, the Blaugrana continue to be one of the top contenders for the title.

Raphinha FC Barcelona

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on August 31, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Last time Barcelona scored seven or more goals in a match

Barcelona’s crushing victory over their latest opponent prompts us to look into when the Blaugrana last scored seven or more goals in a single match. It’s undoubtedly a striking result.

Going back a bit in time, on September 2, 2018, Barcelona showed no mercy against Huesca, with the final scoreline being a decisive 8-2.

At that time, Lionel Messi was the team’s main leader and scored two goals in that match, while his key partner on the field, Luis Suarez, also netted a double. The remaining goals were scored by Jorge Pulido (own goal), as well as Dembele, Rakitic, and Jordi Alba.

Luis Suarez Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates with is team mate Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s eighth goal from the penalty spot during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca at Camp Nou on September 2, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona’s historic thrashings

Today’s thrashing adds to a long list of occasions where FC Barcelona has won by a significant margin. Here are some of the recent matches where Barca delivered a convincing defeat to their opponents:

  • Barcelona 7-0 Osasuna (2013/14)
  • Barcelona 7-0 Levante (2013/14)
  • Barcelona 7-0 Valencia (2015-16)
  • Barcelona 7-0 Celtic (2016/17)
  • Rayo Vallecano 0-7 Barcelona (2011/12)
  • Barcelona 8-1 Huesca (2014/15)
  • Córdoba 0-8 Barcelona (2014/15)
  • Deportivo 0-8 Barcelona (2015/16)
  • Barcelona 8-0 Osasuna (2011/12)
  • Barcelona 9-0 Hospitalet (2011/12)
Lamine Yamal and a new record

This date not only features a resounding victory for Barcelona over Valladolid but also brings a new record for the young star of the Catalan team, Lamine Yamal. The young Spanish star reached 10 assists in La Liga and 20 assists in his professional career (across all competitions) at just 17 years and 49 days old.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi, reached 10 assists in La Liga at 20 years and 245 days old, and 20 assists across all competitions at 21 years and 120 days old.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with team mate Lamine Yamal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on August 31, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

