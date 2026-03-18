Why did Barcelona sub off Joan Garcia for Szczesny vs Newcastle in Champions League?

Camp Nou was the stage for the second leg of the Round of 16 clash between Barcelona and Newcastle in the 2025-26 Champions League. Shockingly, goalkeeper Joan Garcia was unable to finish the match, forcing Hansi Flick to substitute him for the veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

With the score sitting at a dominant 7-2 in the 83rd minute, Garcia overextended while attempting to stop a shot. Unfortunately, the Spanish goalkeeper was unable to get back to his feet, forcing the club into an unexpected goalkeeper change despite the massive lead.

Polish veteran Wojciech Szczesny entered the fray for the final minutes to see out the victory. Early reports suggest that Garcia suffered an injury to his left leg, though Barcelona are expected to reveal more details in the coming hours to determine the severity of the issue.

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Barcelona need Joan Garcia back as soon as possible

By defeating Newcastle 8-3 on aggregate, Barcelona have secured a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, having Garcia back for the intense final stretch of the season will be vital to the team’s success.

Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano this Sunday before the international FIFA window at the end of March. Following the break, the Blaugranas return for a high-stakes La Liga match against Atletico de Madrid on April 4—a duel that could be repeated in the Champions League quarterfinals if the Colchoneros manage to eliminate Tottenham.

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While Wojciech Szczesny is a reliable veteran, Barcelona have found a truly outstanding presence in Garcia. For that reason, the club is undoubtedly hopeful that the Spaniard’s injury is not severe and that he can return in time for this challenging upcoming schedule.

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see also UCL bracket: Who are Barcelona playing next in 2026 UEFA Champions League QFs after beating Newcastle?

Joan Garcia will likely miss Spain’s clash with Serbia

Following the cancellation of the Finalissima against Argentina, Spain announced a replacement fixture for the March international break. La Roja is now set to face Serbia on March 27, though it is increasingly unlikely that Joan Garcia will be available for the match.

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While the final squad list has not yet been officially unveiled, Garcia was widely expected to receive his first senior call-up from coach Luis de la Fuente. The manager will likely wait for a full medical report on the calf injury Garcia sustained against Newcastle before determining if the goalkeeper can participate in this international window.