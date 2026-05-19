Pep Guardiola reportedly furious over leaked Man City exit amid title race vs Arsenal

Manchester City are gearing up for what effectively amounts to a must-win scenario to keep their Premier League title hopes alive against a relentless Arsenal side, all while manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly furious.

On Monday, a bombshell report indicated that Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the conclusion of their fierce Premier League title race against Arsenal. The news immediately triggered a secondary wave of reports indicating that the tactical mastermind was absolutely furious over the massive information leak in the media.

According to The Sun, Guardiola “is furious at the timing just before a game. He summoned the players to join a late-night group call and confirmed he was leaving.” With the sudden announcement rocketing through the clubhouse, major uncertainty now looms over how the squad will respond on the pitch during the final week of the season.

The report further detailed that Guardiola gathered their players together, prior to title definition with Arsenal, to confirm his departure at the end of the current campaign. “He apologized for the way the news emerged. It took him by surprise. The players were told as recently as Saturday he wasn’t going so everyone is in a state of shock,“ The Sun reported.

Advertisement

Following Arsenal’s crucial victory over Burnley, the Premier League standings have shifted, leaving City acutely aware that their title destiny relies entirely on winning their remaining fixtures. Now, the ultimate question is whether they can execute down the stretch, or if this massive locker room distraction will completely fracture the roster’s morale.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

Who could succeed Guardiola at the Etihad?

The Guardian reported that Manchester City are already heavily considering Enzo Maresca to fill the monumental void Guardiola will leave behind. Despite the Spaniard initially having one year left on his contract, his decision to step down early means the former Chelsea boss is reportedly locked in to take the reins for the Citizens.

Advertisement

Maresca was the main architect behind Chelsea’s 2025 Club World Cup triumph in the United States and catalyzed the Blues’ Conference League title run. That historic continental victory uniquely established Chelsea as the only club in the world to capture three major UEFA club competitions.

Guardiola leaves behind an unmatched legacy

Wherever Guardiola has coached, he has completely redefined the game. During his legendary stint with Barcelona, he became the first manager to achieve a historic six-trophy sextuple in a single season, and he will depart City as the most decorated and successful manager in the history of the club.

His tenure was highlighted by capturing City’s first-ever Champions League trophy, securing four consecutive Premier League titles, and engineering the tournament’s first-ever 100-point campaign. In total, he has hoisted 17 trophies during his time in Manchester, surpassing the entire silverware tally the club had accumulated prior to his historic arrival.

Advertisement