Bournemouth vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 19, 2026

Bournemouth receive Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. Manchester City are aiming for victory to keep their title hopes alive against a Bournemouth side looking to win and stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bournemouth vs Manchester City Tournament Premier League Date Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time 2:30 PM (ET) / 11:30 AM (PT) TV Channels USA Network, Universo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the USA

Soccer fans throughout the United States will have several ways to catch this marquee showdown live, with both streaming services and television broadcasts carrying the action. Viewers who prefer online access can tune in using DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, or Hulu + Live TV to follow every moment of the matchup.

Meanwhile, fans watching through cable providers can find the broadcast on USA Network and Telemundo. With excitement growing around this pivotal battle and plenty at stake for both sides, this is one match supporters won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City for free?

Viewers throughout the United States will be able to stream the entire showdown live through DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering a free five-day trial to eligible new subscribers.

This special offer allows fans to watch all the live action without paying anything upfront, making it a convenient option for anyone wanting to follow the game before signing up for a regular subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Premier League title chase could hinge on this high-stakes showdown as Manchester City enter desperate for three points to keep pace in the championship race. Standing in their way is a surging Bournemouth squad with plenty on the line themselves.

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The Cherries are closing in on a historic breakthrough season. A win would lift Bournemouth to 58 points and within striking distance of Liverpool in the battle for a coveted UEFA Champions League spot, setting the stage for a tense, high-pressure clash with major implications at both ends of the table.

Adrien Truffert of AFC Bournemouth – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth (4-3-2-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

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Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What time is the Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The match kicks off today, May 19, at 2:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Mountain Time: 12:30 PM

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM