Joao Pedro receives Carlo Ancelotti’s consolation after Brazil 2026 World Cup roster snub

Carlo Ancelotti sent a message of support and explained the absence of Joao Pedro from the Brazil final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti released the official roster of players called up by Brazil for the 2026 World Cup, where the highest expectations surrounded Neymar, who was ultimately included. However, there was another side to the coin regarding the players left off the list, such as Joao Pedro, who finally received an explanation from Ancelotti.

The surprise following the inclusion of Neymar was the absence of Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, with Ancelotti making it clear that it is a shame, but that he will have another opportunity down the road. “I am sad for players who have been left out, like Joao Pedro,” Ancelotti said. “They will have chances in the future.”

Joao Pedro is one of the biggest omissions from the Brazil roster that is generating excitement ahead of the World Cup. Pedro’s profile is exactly what screams Jogo Bonito and that Brazilian identity they have been searching for so much during this time.

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Joao Pedro’s season

Joao Pedro has put together a season worthy of consideration, serving as one of the key players for Chelsea, who have not had a good season, though he has stood out above the rest. This season, he recorded 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League. Only Erling Haaland (34), Bruno Fernandes (28), and Igor Thiago (23) have directly contributed to more goals in the Premier League this season than Joao Pedro.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea

And he was left out, surely because of Neymar. He is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals and has represented the Selecao at three World Cups, including their home tournament in 2014. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 13 matches at the World Cup. Only Ronaldo (19), Pele (18), and Jairzinho (12) have directly contributed to more goals at the finals for Brazil.

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Official Brazil World Cup roster

The squad managed by Carlo Ancelotti is one of the big question marks heading into the upcoming World Cup due to the poor performance they have shown in the Qualifiers and that lack of identity, but with the inclusion of Neymar and the rest of the call-ups, there is hope, even if, name by name, they do not compare to those of previous World Cups.

Here’s the Brazil World Cup roster:

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

Ederson Moraes, Fenerbahce

Weverton, Gremio

Defenders

Marquinhos, PSG

Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal

Gleison Bremer, Juventus

Danilo, Flamengo

Alex Sandro, Flamengo

Wesley, Roma

Douglas Santos, Zenit

Ibanez, Al Ahli

Leo Pereira, Flamengo

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Midfielders

Casemiro, Manchester United

Lucas Paqueta, Flamengo

Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle

Fabinho, Al Ittihad

Danilo Santos, Botafogo

Forwards

Neymar, Santos

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

Raphinha, Barcelona

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal

Matheus Cunha, Manchester United

Endrick, Lyon

Luiz Henrique, Zenit

Igor Thiago, Brentford

Rayan, Bournemouth

Notable omissions for Brazil

Aside from Joao Pedro, other players cause a surprise by being left out of the roster, players like Alex Telles, Thiago Silva, Everton Ribeiro, Richarlison, and Gabriel Jesus, while also keeping in mind injured players like Rodrygo and Eder Militao.