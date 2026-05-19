Video: Neymar’s emotional reaction to being called up by Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Neymar Jr. was ultimately called up by Carlo Ancelotti to play in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. His inclusion on the roster generated countless reactions, including that of the Santos player himself, who could not hide his excitement about it.

“My view of one of the most emotional and happiest days of my life,” the forward wrote through his official Instagram account @neymarjr with an emotional video, where was seen in tears after the announcement. “Thank you, Brazil.”

With this nomination, Neymar Jr. will play in his fourth World Cup. His first appearance came at the 2014 World Cup hosted in Brazil, followed by Russia 2018, while Qatar 2022 was the last edition he played in.

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The serious injury he suffered in 2023 while playing in the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay had marked a turning point in the forward’s call-ups. After more than two and a half years, Neymar is back for what might be his last dance.

Brazil boast a fearsome attack

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil‘s manager Carlo Ancelotti has selected a formidable and dynamic attacking line-up to lead the Selecao’s frontline. The squad features a blend of seasoned superstars and elite young talent, highlighted by the veteran leadership of Neymar and the explosive Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

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They are joined by Barcelona’s creative winger Raphinha and Arsenal’s sharp forward Gabriel Martinelli. Providing physical presence and tactical depth in the attack are Matheus Cunha of Manchester United, Lyon’s rising sensation Endrick, and Zenit’s versatile Luiz Henrique.

Completing this lethal roster are Premier League dangerous attackers Igor Thiago from Brentford and Rayan from Bournemouth, offering Ancelotti a wealth of tactical options to chase the coveted sixth world title.

Opponents and schedule for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

June 13, 2026: vs. Morocco (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

June 19, 2026: vs. Haiti (Lincoln Financial Stadium, Philadelphia)

June 24, 2026: vs. Scotland (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)