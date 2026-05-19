Cristiano Ronaldo set to share World Cup record with Lionel Messi by getting called up in 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to extend their international legacy as both return to lead Portugal and Argentina on the sport’s biggest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are preparing to add another historic chapter to their legendary careers as Ronaldo was officially called up by Portugal, whereas Messi was included in Argentina’s preliminary roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament in North America is expected to mark the sixth World Cup appearance for each icon, making them the first players ever to reach that milestone.

The historic achievement comes nearly 20 years after both players made their World Cup debuts in Germany in 2006. Ronaldo, who was recently nominated for an individual award in Saudi Arabia, will once again lead Portugal, while Messi is expected to captain the defending world champions Argentina.

Beyond the World Cup record itself, both superstars are also continuing their chase toward major personal milestones. Messi currently has 910 career goals and sits 90 away from reaching 1,000, while Ronaldo enters the tournament with 971 career goals, leaving him just 29 away from the historic mark.

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Ronaldo and Messi’s best World Cup performances with Portugal and Argentina

Ronaldo’s strongest World Cup campaign came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semifinals in Germany before finishing fourth. While Ronaldo has enjoyed major success internationally with Portugal, including winning UEFA Euro 2016, the World Cup title has remained out of reach throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are preparing for a historic sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026. Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Messi delivered the best World Cup performance of his career during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina captain played a decisive role throughout the tournament and scored twice in the unforgettable final against France as Argentina secured their third world title in a dramatic penalty shootout.

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Ronaldo and Messi on the verge of World Cup history

Before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi potentially reach six World Cup appearances, only a select group of legendary players had participated in five different tournaments. Ronaldo and Messi already joined this historic group after featuring in the 2022 World Cup.

Player Country World Cups Antonio Carbajal Mexico 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966 Rafael Marquez Mexico 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 Andres Guardado Mexico 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Guillermo Ochoa Mexico 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Lothar Matthaus Germany 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014

SurveyWho will have the better 2026 FIFA World Cup performance? Who will have the better 2026 FIFA World Cup performance? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The achievement would further separate Ronaldo and Messi from every other player in World Cup history, cementing their place in a category of their own as they move into the 2026 tournament and toward one of the most significant milestones in the history of the competition.