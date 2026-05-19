Chelsea vs Tottenham: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 19, 2026

Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The Blues are looking to end a poor season on a high note against Spurs who are desperate to avoid relegation. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs Tottenham Tournament Premier League Date Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time 3:15 PM (ET) / 12:15 PM (PT) TV Channels NBCSN Live Stream Peacock Premium

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the USA

Fans in the United States will have limited options to follow this highly anticipated showdown live. Supporters wanting to stream the action online can watch the match exclusively on Peacock, which will provide full live coverage from start to finish.

Meanwhile, viewers preferring a traditional television broadcast can catch the game on NBCSN. With excitement continuing to rise and major stakes surrounding this matchup, this is a can’t-miss event that no soccer fan will want to overlook.

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Can I watch Chelsea vs Tottenham for free?

Fans across the United States will be able to watch the entire matchup live on Peacock, the exclusive streaming platform carrying the broadcast.

However, unlike some other services, Peacock is not offering any free trial promotion for this game, so viewers must have an active subscription in order to tune into the action live from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

As the season winds down, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are trying to end disappointing campaigns on a positive note. After winning the Club World Cup, Chelsea entered the year with title aspirations across multiple competitions

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However, those hopes faded quickly, capped by last weekend’s FA Cup final loss to Manchester City and the end of their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Tottenham’s season has been even more alarming, with Spurs still fighting to avoid relegation heading into this Matchday, though a draw should be enough to secure their survival thanks to goal difference.

Conor Gallagher of Tottenham Hotspur – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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Chelsea vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Neto; Delap.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

What time is the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

The match kicks off today, May 19, at 3:15 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:15 PM

Central Time: 2:15 PM

Mountain Time: 1:15 PM

Pacific Time: 12:15 PM