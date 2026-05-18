What do Arsenal need and when can they win Premier League title after beating Burnley?

Arsenal defeated Burnley, and with the result, they are very close to becoming champions: What do they need, and when could they secure the Premier League title?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal defeated Burnley 1-0 on Matchday 37 of the 2025-26 Premier League, positioning themselves to be crowned champions. The Gunners now hold 82 points in the Premier League standings, depending on themselves to win the title for the 14th time in club history.

Manchester City sit second with 77 points and still have a game in hand against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Arsenal need Man City to drop points against Bournemouth to secure the Premier League title on Tuesday, or to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

If City beat Bournemouth but drop points against Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal will also be crowned champions regardless of their result against Crystal Palace.

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Now, the pressure is on Manchester City. With Pep Guardiola reportedly leaving regardless of how the title race finishes, the Citizens now have to win both of their final games to have a chance at surpassing Arsenal. City’s only chance to win the Premier League now is to win both games and hope Arsenal drop points against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans.

Arsenal’s remaining fixture

Arsenal only have matchday 38 remaining, which is a favorable situation because they are scheduled to face Crystal Palace, who sit 15th and will play in the UEFA Conference League final three days later.

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All things considered, they should be able to secure the positive result, but we know that anything is possible in soccer. If City beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, Arsenal will have to wait until May 24 to secure the Premier League title.

Man City’s remaining fixtures

City have it in their hands to play the role of the villain and spoil the party for Arsenal, who have been searching for this achievement since the 2003-04 season during that memorable Premier League campaign where they secured it while going undefeated.

However, City face a slightly more complicated run of fixtures to close out the year, playing first against sixth-place Bournemouth and next against fourth-place Aston Villa. They need two wins and Arsenal to tie or lose on Sunday.

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