Pep Guardiola reportedly leaving Man City after title race vs Arsenal, two candidates emerge

As Manchester City await the chance to take the 2026 Premier League title away from Arsenal, everything points toward Pep Guardiola stepping down as manager once the season comes to an end.

While battling Arsenal head-to-head for the title, it seems like the story of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City slowly appears to be coming to an end. A recent report from Oliver Holt of the Daily Mail revealed that the manager will leave the club once the season ends, with Enzo Maresca emerging as the leading candidate to replace him in the role.

The information provided by Holt also indicates that another name emerging as a potential successor is Vincent Kompany, a former City player. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the only candidate strongly in contention is Maresca.

Guardiola arrived in the Premier League in 2016, spending a decade of success at the helm of the Manchester City. The manager has gone on to win 20 trophies, prior to the end of this season, establishing the club at the summit of one of the most important leagues in the world.

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The achievements of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

In just ten years at the helm of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola achieved a historic milestone by capturing 20 major trophies to cement one of soccer’s greatest eras. Domestically, he absolute dominated English football, claiming 6 Premier League titles, 3 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, and 3 Community Shields.

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

On the continental and global stage, Guardiola finally conquered Europe with City by securing 1 UEFA Champions League title, alongside 1 UEFA Super Cup and 1 FIFA Club World Cup, completing a spectacular, decade-long legacy of sustained excellence.

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Can Manchester City take the title away from Arsenal?

Arsenal did their job at home, defeating Burnley 1–0 and moving one step closer to being crowned Premier League champions. The Gunners opened up a five-point lead over Manchester City, and if Pep Guardiola’s side fails to beat Bournemouth tomorrow, Mikel Arteta’s team will be crowned champions.

However, the title race could go down to the final matchday if the Citizens win on matchday 37. In that case, the points gap would be reduced to two again, and it would be in the final round where the new champion is decided.