Neymar included by Ancelotti in 2026 World Cup roster: When was the last time he was called up by Brazil?

During the announcement of the Brazil national team squad for the 2026 World Cup, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar made the final cut.

Finally, the news many had been waiting for was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti. Neymar has been recalled to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, returning to international duty after more than two and a half years.

October 18, 2023 not only marked that the last time he saw action for the Canarinha, but it was also the last moment his name was called up until today. A name that many fans were calling for, while others were just as opposed to his presence.

That match was played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, and Neymar suffered a devastating injury that kept him out of action for a long time: he tore the ligaments and meniscus in his left knee.

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With the 2026 World Cup as the next major target, Brazilian fans now have plenty of reasons to be excited. One of their top performers in recent years will be present in the tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as Brazil look to secure their sixth World Cup title.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Carlo Ancelotti restores confidence in Neymar

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 matches played. Despite this, coaches such as Mano Menezes, Fernando Diniz, and Dorival Junior left his name out of squad selections during this period, even Carlo Ancelotti himself.

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“If Neymar is at 100 percent, he can obviously make it to the World Cup. If he is not in this latest squad, it is because I do not see him at 100 percent. Neymar has to keep working and playing, show his qualities and good physical condition,” the Italian manager had stated to the press following the latest friendlies.

Evidently, the 34-year-old Santos forward ended up convincing Ancelotti that he should be part of the national team in the big tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti’s selected forwards

In addition to the star presence of Neymar among the squad for the upcoming World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti also called up Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and Raphinha, blending experience and youth.

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Neymar – Santos

Vini Jr. – Real Madrid

Raphinha – Barcelona

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Matheus Cunha – Manchester United

Endrick – Lyon

Luiz Henrique – Zenit

Igor Thiago – Brentford

Rayan – Bournemouth

É A LISTA DO CORAÇÃO! É A LISTA DO BRASIL! 🇧🇷



Não são apenas 26 nomes. São 26 corações que sonharam com esse momento.



VAMOS EM BUSCA DA SEXTA ESTRELA! 🌟⭐🏆#BateNoPeito



ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/1MRWJyG9ug — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) May 18, 2026

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup schedule and opponents

Brazil will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group Stage action with three distinct matchups in the United States. They open their tournament against Morocco on Saturday, June 13th, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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Six days later, on Friday, June 19th, the Selecao will head to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to face Haiti. Finally, they will wrap up the group stage on Wednesday, June 24th, squaring off against Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.