Rodri leaves the field in tears vs Arsenal: What happened to the Man City star?

In the classic showdown against Arsenal, Manchester City star Rodri left the pitch in tears.

In an important match against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, one of Pep Guardiola’s standout players left the field injured. The player in question is none other than Rodri, a key asset for the Manchester City.

In what appears to be a serious knee injury, the Spanish midfielder did not hide his sadness upon realizing what had happened during the match against the Gunners.

Just before the 20-minute mark and prior to the equalizer by the visiting team, the worst-case scenario unfolded for Manchester City and one of its top stars. Rodri was challenging for a ball with Thomas in the opponent’s area when he fell to the ground after his knee got caught in the turf.

After several minutes lying on the ground, amidst the concern of both his teammates and even his rivals, one of the nominees for the Ballon d’Or left the field accompanied by medical staff, in tears.

Rodri of Manchester City reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England.

What is known so far about the injury

While there is currently no certainty about what happened to the Spanish player, the images are quite telling. When it comes to a knee getting caught in the turf, the outcome is rarely positive.

Once the match concluded, Rodri is expected to undergo the necessary examinations to determine the severity of the injury and his expected recovery time.