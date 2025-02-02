Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal and Manchester City will square off in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States have multiple options to watch the game, whether on TV or via streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to tune in.

This clash between two of the Premier League’s Big 6 teams is undoubtedly the marquee matchup of the weekend and one of the most anticipated games in European soccer. Arsenal are desperate for three points to close the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool, who currently sit six points ahead.

However, the Gunners face a tough task, as they face Manchester City who are coming off a hard-fought qualification to the next round of the Champions League. That victory has provided some relief for City, who now aim to gain momentum in the Premier League and secure their position among the Champions League qualification spots.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City match be played?

Arsenal receive Manchester City this Sunday, February 2, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock Premium.