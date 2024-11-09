Where to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. USA fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available all around the country.

Liverpool are riding high as they enter their next Premier League clash, sitting at the top of the standings after a gritty win over Brighton, combined with Manchester City’s surprising loss to Bournemouth. Their momentum isn’t limited to the league; in the Champions League, they’ve been dominant, most recently crushing Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to remain the only club with a perfect record in the tournament.

Now, Liverpool aim to keep their streak alive against Aston Villa, who find themselves in a rough patch. Villa recently suffered a 4-1 blowout to Tottenham in league play, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brugge in the Champions League. With two tough losses in quick succession, Aston Villa are desperate to turn things around as they face a surging Liverpool side.

When will the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match be played?

Liverpool take on Aston Villa this Saturday, November 9, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 11. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa – IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa live in the USA on Peacock Premium.