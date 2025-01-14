Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Nottingham Forest will face off against Liverpool in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through several broadcast and streaming options. Here’s a detailed look at the kickoff times and where to tune in for the game.

Matchday 21’s headline clash features a showdown between two of the season’s top teams, as Liverpool, the league leaders and most dominant side so far, take on Nottingham Forest. The Reds are determined to secure another win to solidify their position at the top of the table.

Forest, one of Liverpool’s closest challengers with 40 points—level with Arsenal and just six points off the pace—know that this game is a must-win to keep their title hopes alive, setting the stage for a fiercely contested encounter.

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match be played?

Nottingham Forest face Liverpool on Tuesday, January 14, in a Premier League Matchday 21 clash for the 2024/2025 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the USA live on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.