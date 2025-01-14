Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Brentford and Manchester City will face against each other in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through several broadcast and streaming options. Here’s a detailed look at the kickoff times and where to tune in for the game.

Manchester City have started the year on a high note, securing back-to-back wins in Matchdays 19 and 20, along with a dominant 8-0 victory in the FA Cup. While they’re still far from the top of the table, the team is confident they can close the gap with time.

To do so, they’ll need to keep the momentum going as they face Brentford, who have had an inconsistent season. Currently sitting comfortably between the relegation zone and the cup spots, Brentford will look to pick up crucial points in hopes of staying in the hunt for a cup qualification.

When will the Brentford vs Manchester City match be played?

Brentford face Manchester City on Tuesday, January 14, in a Premier League Matchday 21 clash for the 2024/2025 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Brentford vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Brentford and Manchester Cityin the USA live on Peacock Premium.