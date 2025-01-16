Where to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United are set to take on Southampton in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can catch all the excitement through a variety of broadcast and streaming platforms. Below is a comprehensive guide to the kickoff times and how to watch the game live.

Manchester United‘s season has been underwhelming, but their commanding FA Cup victory over Arsenal suggests they may be turning a corner. The Red Devils now have an opportunity to build on that momentum, as they prepare to face Southampton, who are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

With just 6 points, 8 behind Leicester City (19th in the standings), Southampton desperately need to start accumulating points if they hope to avoid relegation. This matchup could be a pivotal moment for both teams as United look to regain form and the Saints fight for survival.

When will the Manchester United vs Southampton match be played?

Manchester United will face Southampton on Thursday, January 16, in a Premier League Matchday 21 encounter for the 2024/2025 season. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Southampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Southampton in the USA live on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.