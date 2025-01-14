Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea will face off against Bournemouth in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through several broadcast and streaming options. Here’s a detailed look at the kickoff times and where to tune in for the game.

[Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Chelsea, who finished second in the standings earlier this season, are now on a troubling run of two draws and two losses, which has pushed them further from the top and left their Champions League qualification spot at risk.

To stay in contention, the Blues must return to winning form, and they’ll need to overcome a resurgent Bournemouth. The Cherries, sitting just 3 points behind Chelsea with 33 points, are aiming to secure a spot in an international cup and view this match as an opportunity to close the gap on their rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth match be played?

Chelsea take on Bournemouth on Tuesday, January 14, in a Premier League Matchday 21 clash for the 2024/2025 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

see also Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Premier League star Cole Palmer picks the best player of all time

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Bournemouth in the USA live on Peacock Premium.