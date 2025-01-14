Trending topics:
Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea host Bournemouth in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's all the essential information on how to watch the game, including kickoff times and available TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

Chelsea will face off against Bournemouth in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through several broadcast and streaming options. Here’s a detailed look at the kickoff times and where to tune in for the game.

[Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Chelsea, who finished second in the standings earlier this season, are now on a troubling run of two draws and two losses, which has pushed them further from the top and left their Champions League qualification spot at risk.

To stay in contention, the Blues must return to winning form, and they’ll need to overcome a resurgent Bournemouth. The Cherries, sitting just 3 points behind Chelsea with 33 points, are aiming to secure a spot in an international cup and view this match as an opportunity to close the gap on their rivals.

When will the Chelsea vs Bournemouth match be played?

Chelsea take on Bournemouth on Tuesday, January 14, in a Premier League Matchday 21 clash for the 2024/2025 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Bournemouth in the USA live on Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

