Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 Nations League?

England and Spain will make their debuts in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but Thomas Tuchel’s side will have to do without Marcus Rashford.

Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League features one of the most anticipated fixtures in Group 3, with England taking on Spain. Thomas Tuchel, who is dealing with several key absences, will be without Marcus Rashford in the lineup due to injury.

Rashford, who now represents Manchester United after his spell at Barcelona, has been dealing with hip problems since his participation in the last World Cup, prompting the manager to leave him out of the squad.

Tuchel begins his campaign in the competition with some new faces in attack, while Harry Kane remains the focal point as the team’s captain. The Three Lions share Group 3 with not only Spain, but also the Czech Republic and Croatia.

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Rashford’s most recent appearances for England

Marcus Rashford served as a versatile rotation option for England during the 2026 FIFA World Cup across North America, making 6 appearances (3 starts) throughout the tournament. The Manchester United forward contributed 1 goal—scoring coming off the bench in England’s opening 4–2 victory against Croatia—and registered 1 assist in the thrilling 6–4 third-place playoff win over France. Overall, he logged 223 minutes on the pitch as Thomas Tuchel rotated his attacking line on the way to securing bronze.

Declan Rice #4 and Marcus Rashford #11 of England celebrate the team’s 3-2 victory.

England’s schedule

England’s path in Group A3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League promises a packed autumn schedule for Thomas Tuchel’s squad. The Three Lions kick off their campaign at home against Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 26, before heading to Prague to play Czechia at Fortune Arena on Tuesday, September 29.

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The action picks right back up in October with an away trip to face Croatia at HNK Rijeka Stadium on Saturday, October 3—played behind closed doors due to a UEFA sanction—followed by the reverse fixture against Czechia back at Wembley on Tuesday, October 6.

Finally, England round out the group stage in November by hosting Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, November 12, before wrapping up with a blockbuster away match against Spain on Sunday, November 15.

Key takeaways

Marcus Rashford misses the Nations League opener against Spain due to a hip injury.

opener against Spain due to a hip injury. The forward contributed one goal and one assist during six 2026 World Cup appearances.

England begin campaign at home against Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 26.