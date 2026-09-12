Why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today for Chelsea vs Hull City in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 4?

Chelsea host Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 Premier League season, and they will once again do so without Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge in one of the fixtures on Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 Premier League season, looking to bounce back from their most recent defeat against Arsenal. Once again, with the aim of managing his physical condition as he continues his recovery from injury, Xabi Alonso decided not to use Moises Caicedo for this match.

Moi is still recovering from a calf injury, which is why he was also unavailable against the Gunners on Matchday 3. “Let’s see for Brentford [next week],” Alonso revealed when asked about the Ecuadorian midfielder’s immediate future.

The London side needs to return to winning ways quickly in order to move back into the leading positions. After three matches, Chelsea have picked up two wins and one defeat, scoring eight goals and conceding seven.

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Chelsea face more absences

Caicedo will not be the only player unavailable to Xabi Alonso for this match against the Tigers. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson, and Emmanuel Emegha will also be absent, with the manager himself hoping to have them back for the clash against Brentford as well.

Marco Palestra of Chelsea reacts during the pre-season friendly match.

Chelsea’s confirmed lineup

Chelsea cannot afford to drop three crucial points in their bid to catch Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, which is why the manager is set to field this starting XI against Hull City, who currently have seven points.

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Emiliano Martinez; Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto, Reece James; Pedro Neto, Romeo Lavia, Jorrel Hato; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro.