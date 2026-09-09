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Chelsea vs Leeds United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on September 9, 2026

Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup third round on September 9, with both sides looking to advance in the knockout competition. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United
© Justin Setterfield/Mike Hewitt -- Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United
Match Summary
MatchChelsea vs Leeds United
TournamentEFL Cup
DateWednesday, September 9, 2026
Time3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
TV Channels
Live StreamParamount+

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United in the USA

Chelsea vs Leeds United will be available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Leeds United for free?

There is no free legal way to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United live in the United States. The EFL Cup fixture is available through Paramount+, and there is no free-to-air U.S. broadcast scheduled for the game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Chelsea and Leeds United meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, September 9, in the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup, with a place in the next round on the line.

The tie comes just three days after Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, their first loss of the campaign, while Leeds arrive unbeaten under Daniel Farke. For Chelsea, the EFL Cup represents an important opportunity to bounce back quickly and begin Xabi Alonso‘s tenure with a meaningful cup run.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Blues advanced past Luton Town in the second round and currently sit fourth in the Premier League, three points behind the joint leaders after the Arsenal loss. With Chelsea not involved in European competition this season, the Carabao Cup is also one of the team’s clearest routes to silverware.

Leeds, meanwhile, have plenty of confidence heading to west London. Farke’s side has made an unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign, and the Whites also produced a statement result against Chelsea last season, winning 3-1 at Elland Road.

What time is the Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

The Chelsea vs Leeds United match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM BST at Stamford Bridge, which converts to the following U.S. start times:

  • Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
  • Central Time: 2:00 PM
  • Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
  • Pacific Time: 12:00 PM
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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