Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?

Ecuador plays its first international friendly against the USA as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is rapidly approaching. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup, offering a chance to evaluate both the host and one of the potential breakout teams of the tournament. One of Ecuador’s key players will be missing, raising the question: why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today?

This is one of four friendlies scheduled for Ecuador as they aim to climb the FIFA rankings and secure at least 23rd place (currently 24th), which would place them in Pot 2 for the World Cup draw on December 5.

Their chances to move up improved after Brazil defeated South Korea, currently 23rd in the rankings, by a comfortable margin. This opens a prime opportunity for Ecuador to gain ground.

Ecuador will play two friendlies this October against the United States and Mexico. Caicedo’s absence is notable, as he has been performing at an elite level, including an exceptional game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea

Why is Moises Caicedo not available for Ecuador vs USA?

The biggest absence is midfielder Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. The coach of Ecuador, Sebastián Beccacece, decided to rest Caicedo due to his heavy workload this season. Despite scoring a brilliant goal against Liverpool in the seventh week of the Premier League, Caicedo will sit out to prevent fatigue and reduce the risk of injury.

Caicedo is a key starter for Chelsea, so this break is crucial to manage his physical condition. As a result, he will miss both friendlies against the United States and Mexico, with Ecuador prioritizing his recovery. Chelsea had reported minor physical issues, but he played the full 90 minutes in his last match.

Other notable absences for Ecuador

Beccacece also chose to rest other key players, including Piero Hincapie and Gonzalo Plata. The defender is recovering from an inguinal injury, while the winger has played multiple consecutive matches and the staff wants to prevent any risk of injury.

Piero Hincapie, who recently joined Arsenal, is still regaining full fitness, and the decision was made to avoid exposing him to the rigors of international soccer friendlies. Similarly, Gonzalo Plata will also be rested to maintain his condition for the upcoming competitive matches.

