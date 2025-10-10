Trending topics:
soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?

Ecuador faces the USA in a 2025 international friendly in a matchup expected to be intense and closely contested, offering a chance to see both sides’ top players in action. This raises the question: why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today?

By Emilio Abad

Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.
© Franklin JacomeMoises Caicedo of Ecuador.

Ecuador plays its first international friendly against the USA as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is rapidly approaching. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup, offering a chance to evaluate both the host and one of the potential breakout teams of the tournament. One of Ecuador’s key players will be missing, raising the question: why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today?

This is one of four friendlies scheduled for Ecuador as they aim to climb the FIFA rankings and secure at least 23rd place (currently 24th), which would place them in Pot 2 for the World Cup draw on December 5.

Their chances to move up improved after Brazil defeated South Korea, currently 23rd in the rankings, by a comfortable margin. This opens a prime opportunity for Ecuador to gain ground.

Advertisement

Ecuador will play two friendlies this October against the United States and Mexico. Caicedo’s absence is notable, as he has been performing at an elite level, including an exceptional game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea

Advertisement

Why is Moises Caicedo not available for Ecuador vs USA?

The biggest absence is midfielder Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. The coach of Ecuador, Sebastián Beccacece, decided to rest Caicedo due to his heavy workload this season. Despite scoring a brilliant goal against Liverpool in the seventh week of the Premier League, Caicedo will sit out to prevent fatigue and reduce the risk of injury.

El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10

see also

El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10

Caicedo is a key starter for Chelsea, so this break is crucial to manage his physical condition. As a result, he will miss both friendlies against the United States and Mexico, with Ecuador prioritizing his recovery. Chelsea had reported minor physical issues, but he played the full 90 minutes in his last match.

Advertisement

Other notable absences for Ecuador

Beccacece also chose to rest other key players, including Piero Hincapie and Gonzalo Plata. The defender is recovering from an inguinal injury, while the winger has played multiple consecutive matches and the staff wants to prevent any risk of injury.

Piero Hincapie, who recently joined Arsenal, is still regaining full fitness, and the decision was made to avoid exposing him to the rigors of international soccer friendlies. Similarly, Gonzalo Plata will also be rested to maintain his condition for the upcoming competitive matches.

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Without Lionel Messi and Moises Caicedo: Cole Palmer headlines DAZN’s best XI of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Soccer

Without Lionel Messi and Moises Caicedo: Cole Palmer headlines DAZN’s best XI of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Chelsea today against Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Chelsea today against Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Browns send clear message to Shedeur Sanders after choosing starting quarterback for game with Steelers
NFL

Browns send clear message to Shedeur Sanders after choosing starting quarterback for game with Steelers

Better Collective Logo