Why is Moises Caicedo not starting today for Ecuador vs Guatemala in international friendly before 2026 World Cup?

Ecuador face Guatemala in their final international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and the question arises: Why is Moises Caicedo not in the starting lineup?

Ecuador face their final test this Sunday before debuting in the 2026 World Cup. The squad managed by Sebastian Beccacece squares off against Guatemala in an international friendly that serves to finalize crucial details before the start of the ultimate soccer tournament, and it does so without its star player, Moises Caicedo, in the starting lineup.

Sebastian Beccacece confirmed the starting lineup for the match, and one of the biggest talking points surrounds the absence of Moises Caicedo from the opening whistle. The Chelsea midfielder, widely considered the premier figure of the Ecuadorian squad, begins the encounter on the bench among the substitutes.

Everything suggests that the coaching staff decided against risking one of their most important players with the upcoming World Cup in mind. The primary idea is to prevent injuries so that everyone can arrive in optimal condition for the debut, a cautious approach that the manager also adopted with key players like William Pacho and Piero Hincapie, who recently featured in the Champions League final, alongside several other regular starters.

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Ecuador’s confirmed lineup

Sebastian Beccacece opts to utilize a backup squad for this specific encounter against Guatemala, given the friendly nature of the match, presenting a perfect opportunity to analyze what their potential tactical alternatives could be during the World Cup, especially considering that the preferred starting 11 remains almost completely unchangeable.

Brahim Diaz of Morocco battles for possession with Moises Caicedo of Ecuador

Ecuador starting XI:

Goalkeeper : Hernan Galindez

: Hernan Galindez Defenders : Alan Franco, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina

: Alan Franco, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina Midfielders : Jordy Alcivar, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo, Kendry Paez, Alan Minda

: Jordy Alcivar, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo, Kendry Paez, Alan Minda Forward: Jordy Caicedo

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Ecuador as one of the candidates to be a surprise

Ecuador arrive at the tournament in one of the best moments in their entire sporting history, boasting an unprecedented crop of young talent and finishing second in the Qualifiers only behind Argentina.

La Tri will reach the World Cup with the ultimate dream of becoming one of the true surprises of the competition, as their official debut comes on June 14 against Ivory Coast for the opening fixture of the group stage, a match that could completely set the course for their tournament participation.

Ecuador form part of Group E in the 2026 World Cup, in addition to Ivory Coast, featuring Germany and Curacao. It is a group that at first glance appears extremely complicated, but a strong belief exists that Ecuador can spring a major surprise in a setting very similar in characteristics to their group in Qatar 2022, where they shared the stage with Qatar, Netherlands, and Senegal.