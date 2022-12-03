Regardless of the result, Lionel Messi will reach a fantastic milestone in the Argentina-Australia game at the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After years of seeing him at the top, one thinks there's practically nothing Lionel Messi hasn't accomplished yet — except, of course, a highly desired FIFA World Cup trophy. But somehow, the Argentine superstar continues to find ways to add to his legacy.

Messi, who had won it all at the club level with FC Barcelona, broke his curse at the international level last year, when he led Argentina to a long-awaited Copa America title. Now, he's in the quest for an elusive World Cup success at Qatar 2022.

Argentina bounced back from a disappointing start to keep their hopes alive, setting up a meeting with Australia in the Round of 16. Though winning is all that matters, Messi will make history by playing in this game regardless of the outcome.

Messi reaches 1000th career game in Argentina-Australia

The Argentina vs. Australia World Cup affair at the Qatar 2022 Round of 16 will be Lionel Messi's 1000th game in his professional career. It all started on October 13, 2004, when a then 17-year-old Messi came on in the second half of Barcelona's 1-0 win over Espanyol.

How far do you think Messi will take Argentina this year in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.