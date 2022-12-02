Argentina and Australia face each other in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022. Check out here the record between these national teams ahead of their exciting FIFA World Cup meeting.

The stakes will be high when Argentina and Australia clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, December 3, as a ticket to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals will be up for grabs.

Having recovered from a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their debut, Lionel Messi and company are once again with their confidence through the roof. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a strong candidate, and now they're favorites to have a deep run.

The Socceroos, however, have already shown their credentials in this World Cup. Australia took down Tunisia before producing an upset against Denmark, which saw them clinch a spot in the next round. Though it's been a long time, these nations have faced each other in the past.

Argentina vs. Australia: Head-to-Head

Argentina and Australia have met on seven occasions, though Saturday's game will be the first World Cup meeting between them. La Albiceleste have the upper hand in the all-time series with 5 victories, a draw and just one loss:

1988: Australia 4-1 Argentina (Friendly)

4-1 Argentina (Friendly) 1992: Argentina 2-0 Australia (Friendly)

2-0 Australia (Friendly) October 1993: Australia 1-1 Argentina (World Cup Inter-continental playoffs)

November 1993: Argentina 1-0 Australia (World Cup Inter-continental playoffs)

1-0 Australia (World Cup Inter-continental playoffs) 1995: Argentina 2-0 Australia (Friendly)

2-0 Australia (Friendly) 2005: Argentina 4-2 Australia (FIFA Confederations Cup)

4-2 Australia (FIFA Confederations Cup) 2007: Argentina 1-0 Australia (Friendly)

