Winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina was Lionel Messi's ultimate goal. Now that he finally did it at Qatar 2022, it looks like he'll have to make good on a promise made to another Argentine soccer legend.

It wasn't just the Argentina fans. Millions around the globe wanted to see Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup, which is why Qatar 2022 will be an unforgettable tournament in the beautiful game's history.

While Messi had already given reasons to be considered one of, if not the greatest soccer player of all time, his lack of World Cup titles was a big stain in his otherwise perfect career. Now, that will no longer be a problem.

It took a lot of effort, as Messi's first World Cup triumph came at the age of 35, in his fifth participation. Have we just witnessed Leo's last dance? According to Jorge Valdano, Messi promised he would play in the 2026 World Cup if he won the trophy in Qatar.

Jorge Valdano says Messi promised to play in 2026 World Cup if he won Qatar 2022

"The last time I interviewed Leo Messi, off camera, he told me 'If I win this year's World Cup, I will wear the Argentina shirt until the 2026 World Cup'," Valdano told Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE, via Barca Universal.

Messi has already said he wants to continue playing as a world champion for Argentina, but didn't make clear whether he intends to make it to the next World Cup. Either way, it would make sense if he does.

Though he's not getting any younger, Messi continues to perform at a top level for his country, where he feels more appreciated than ever. He's loved by his teammates, respected by his coach, and admired by the entire nation. Besides, a promise is a promise.