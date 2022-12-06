The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 had its first surprise with Morocco’s win over Spain on penalties (3-0). Their goalkeeper Bono was the hero of the night. Here, check out some facts about him such as his salary, age, market value and more.

The 2022 World Cup Round of 16 had its first surprise with Morocco’s win over Spain on penalties (3-0). The hero of the night was Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who is most known as Bono. Here, check out more about him.

Even before Morocco’s historic win against Spain, which got them into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time, the country had had an incredible tournament, winning the first spot at Group F.

The team has many talented players such as Hakim Ziyech or Achraf Hakimi, their success can’t be explained without Bono. He saved two penalties against Spain, giving his team the victory.

How old is Yassine Bounou?

Bonou, also known as Bono, is 31 years old. He was born on April 5th, 1991 in Montreal, Canada. However, his parents are Moroccan and he moved back to the African country when he was eight years old.

How tall is Bono, Morocco's goalkeeper?

Bono is 1,92 meters tall, which equals 6 feet and 3.5 inches. He started his youth career at the Wydad Casablanca in his country, but then he moved to Spain, where he has made almost all his career in LaLiga.

Which is Bono’s current team?

Bono’s current team is Sevilla, in LaLiga. He has been playing there since 2019, and was a decisive player to win the 2019-20 Europa League. Before playing for Sevilla, he played in other teams such as Atletico Madrid, Girona, and Zaragiza.

Bono’s salary and market value

Bono’s salary with Sevilla is reportedly 75,000 euros per season, or 901,000 euros per year. Meanwhile, per TransferMarkt, he has a market value of 15 million euros, being the most valuable player of the club.