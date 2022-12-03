Brazil will go up against South Korea at Stadium 974 in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup looking to move into the quarterfinals. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

The round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have some close matchups, but this Brazil vs South Korea at Stadium 974 may not be one of them. Read along to know more about potential lineups for both.

Brazil finished their participation in group G with a loss against Cameroon. That could be shocking for most, although they were already qualified to this round. They beat Serbia and Switzerland, so that was enough to gran them the first place. The Brazilians will have more starting pieces in the team after resting them vs the Cameroonians.

One of the surprises of the tournament was definitely South Korea. They began group H as a long shot to go through it, and that was validated given they got to Matchday 3 without a win. Although they were able to stun Portugal with a goal in the aggregate that put them over Uruguay.

Brazil lineup

Tite did what most coaches tried the days before when their teams were secured in this round. He sat multiple starters against Cameroon, so it’s very reasonable that the Brazilians will have substitutions in their 11. For example, Alisson, Vinicius, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Richarlison and Marquinhos should all go back in. Given how favorable this match seems maybe Neymar Jr. rests one more game.

Brazil probable lineup: Alisson; Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo; Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Vinicius; and Richarlison.

South Korea lineup

After the epic ending of group H they had on Matchday 3 it wouldn’t be illogical if the head coach repeats the lineup. The South Koreans were 1-0 down against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, so the same 11 players could start again.

South Korea probable lineup: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kwon Kyung-Won, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Jin-Su; Hwang In-Beom, Jung Woo-Young, Lee Kang-In; Lee Jae-Sung, Cho Gue-Sung, and Son Heung-Min.

