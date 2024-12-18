Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees shake up offseason with shocking trade for Cubs MVP after Juan Soto's Mets move

After Juan Soto's departure to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees made a surprising MLB move, adding a former MVP from the Chicago Cubs to their roster.

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets fits Juan Soto with his New York Mets jersey as his agent Scott Boras watches during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesDavid Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets fits Juan Soto with his New York Mets jersey as his agent Scott Boras watches during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on December 12, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees have made another eye-catching move this offseason, one that follows the loss of MLB’s top free agent, Juan Soto, who was acquired by the New York Mets. In response, the Yankees have bolstered their roster by trading for versatile outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, The Yankees, who sent right-hander Cody Poteet to the Cubs while also receiving $5 million in the trade, have informed Bellinger that he will be their new everyday center fielder, and play occasional games at first base, shifting two-time MVP Aaron Judge back to right field.”

Cody Bellinger’s arrival is a major boost for the Yankees. His left-handed bat, combined with his defensive versatility, adds an exciting dimension to the lineup. A dynamic combination of Bellinger, Judge, and up-and-coming talent like Jasson Dominguez promises to make the Yankees’ offense one of the most potent in baseball.

Jeff Passan of ESPN also reported on Bellinger’s trade to New York, offering additional details on the deal: OF/1B Cody Bellinger has been traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. Bellinger, 29, is a former MVP and has two years remaining on his contract, with an opt-out after the 2025 season. The Yankees continue to be aggressive post-Juan Soto.”

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bellinger’s Potential in Yankee Stadium

Bellinger’s presence in the Bronx is particularly intriguing following Juan Soto’s departure to the Mets. Yankee Stadium’s short right field is notoriously favorable for left-handed hitters, and Bellinger has the kind of power that could exploit that advantage. His ability to turn that dimension of the ballpark into a major weapon could make him a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

A Bright Future for Bellinger in New York

With Bellinger now in the fold, the Yankees have made a significant move toward reinforcing their roster and positioning themselves as serious contenders for a World Series title in the coming MLB seasons. If Bellinger can recapture his MVP form and stay healthy, he could play a crucial role in the Yankees’ quest for championship glory.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

