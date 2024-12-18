The New York Yankees understand that every new season brings new opportunities. Despite losing out on Juan Soto, they wasted no time in pursuing their goal to strengthen their roster. Within just 10 days of the Mets unveiling Soto as their latest star, the Yankees unveiled three significant signings, signaling their intent for the 2025 MLB season—with more moves expected.

While some fans expressed concern over Soto’s move to the Mets, the Yankees remained confident that their aggressive spending and strategic acquisitions would fill the void. With plenty of options on the market, the front office targeted and secured three All-Star players to bolster their chances of competing for the title next year.

Last Tuesday, the Yankees officially announced the signing of Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, who had spent his entire career with the Cubs, joins an already impressive list of offseason acquisitions, including Max Fried (eight years, $218 million) and Devin Williams. Williams was acquired in a trade that sent left-hander Nestor Cortes, infielder Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations to Milwaukee.

These additions are expected to provide a significant boost to the team and manager Aaron Boone. However, the Yankees’ ambitions don’t stop here. According to multiple reports, the front office is actively preparing offers for additional high-profile players, aiming to further solidify their lineup for the upcoming season.

Tuesday September 10, 2024. Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Chicago cubs, 3-6 in the second game of a three game series at Dodger stadium. Pictured is former Dodger, now Cubs Outfielder Cody Bellinger in the dugout.

The Yankees’ options for the future

Among the top names available in free agency, the Yankees have already identified key targets. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the front office is focusing on four additional names after several players signed contracts with other teams.

Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Anthony Santander are high on the Yankees’ list. Alonso, in particular, stands out as a prime target. Following Juan Soto’s arrival with the Mets, Alonso could be a crucial acquisition to fill the void left by the star slugger and provide the offensive firepower the Yankees need.

Bregman is another name generating significant interest from the Yankees. However, the Astros’ star is also being pursued by six other teams. The Yankees hope to leverage their storied history and their near-championship run last season to sway Bregman into joining their roster.

Other players on the Yankees’ radar

Heyman also noted on his X account that the Yankees are exploring additional options to bolster their first base position. While the aforementioned players are ready to negotiate in free agency, the Yankees are also considering trade options, with three potential targets in mind.

“Trade options at 1B: Naylor, Lowe, Diaz,” Heyman shared, pointing to alternatives the Yankees might pursue via trade. With this aggressive approach, the Yankees are determined to go all-in for the 2025 MLB season, aiming to bring the World Series title back to New York after a 15-year drought.