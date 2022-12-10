Morocco continues to give surprises in this World Cup, and is now the first African team to play in the semifinals after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. here we leave you the funniest memes and reactions.

The Moroccan team is undoubtedly the big surprise of this World Cup. Not only did they advance as leaders in a difficult group stage (which included Croatia and Belgium), but they also knocked out Spain in the round of 16 and now Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals. Here we leave you the funniest memes and reactions.

A team destined to make history. No matter how the results are from now on, this team from Morocco will be historic. No African had ever managed to play all seven World Cup games, so they will be the first to do so. A great victory for this team and for the entire continent.

With great care, covering spaces well, it was clear from the beginning that it would not be an easy game for Portugal, who couldn't find a way and suffered a lot from counterattacks. En-Nesyri's goal in the first half made everything even more complicated, for the Portuguese who couldn't match it even with CR7 in the second half.

Portugal eliminated: Funniest memes and reactions

Internet users had no compassion for the elimination of Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarterfinals, while they celebrated Morocco's historic victory.