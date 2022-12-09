Luka Modric may have received a lot of credit for taking Croatia to another deep run at a FIFA World Cup, but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stole all the headlines with some amazing saves at Qatar 2022.

One of the most beautiful things about the FIFA World Cup is how unpredictable it can be. Four years ago, no one thought Croatia would make a run to the grand final. At Qatar 2022, they continued to win recognition.

Led by veteran midfielder and Real Madrid star Luka Modric, Croatia have made it out of Group F — something Belgium couldn't do even with a star-studded roster. Once in the knockout stages, they knocked out Japan on penalties.

Though their quarterfinal game against Brazil is currently taking place, Croatia have already earned everyone's respect regardless of the result. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, however, deserves credit for that.

How old is Dominik Livakovic?

Born on January 9, 1995, in Zadar, Croatia, Dominik Livakovic is 27 years old. He made his international debut with Croatia at 22, on January 11, 2017 and went on to have 38 caps with the national team.

How tall is Croatia's goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic?

Dominik Livakovic is 1.88 m tall, or 6 ft and 1 in tall, while he weighs 174 lbs. Livakovic won worldwide recognition by saving three penalties against Japan in the shootout, later keeping a clean sheet in regular time vs. Brazil.

Which is Dominik Livakovic's team?

Dominik Livakovic currently plays for Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, with whom he's under contract until 2024. Livakovic started his career at the academy of NK Zadar, later joining NK Zagreb before moving to his current club in 2015.

Dominik Livakovic's market value

According to Transfermarkt, Dominik Livakovic's market value is €8.5 million. However, that was last updated on November 8. Therefore, his incredible performances at Qatar 2022 will probably increase his price.