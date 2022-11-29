Morocco will clash with Canada at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup trying to make history with a spot in the round of 16. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup left plenty of space for surprises. This match including Morocco and Canada at Al Thumama Stadium could materialize another one on Matchday 3. You can find out here the lineups for this squads.

Morocco started the tournament with a solid performance against Croatia on Matchday 1. That 0-0 tie shook things up a bit, although what they did next was the upset that could knock a favorite out. It was the 2-0 win over Belgium what put them one game away from the round of 16. If they get a victory in this clash, they will be qualified despite the result of the other game.

Canada couldn’t live up to the expectations they had coming into Qatar after a long wait. Their journey in the qualifiers was excellent, but that didn’t translate to results in this event. That is why they are already eliminated after two losses. They will be playing for the pride though, taking into account they will co-host the World Cup in 2026.

Canada lineup

There is still uncertainty surrounding the lineup that the Canadians will present in their closing game in Qatar giver they are already eliminated. But there could be at least one substitution in Stepthen Eustáquio leaving the team after picking up an injury. He missed Tuesday training, so he may sit out.

Canada probable lineup: Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Ismael Koné, Alphonso Davies; Jonathan David, and Cyle Larin.

Morocco lineup

There could be one change in the starting lineup despite the recent win. That’s because Yassine Bounou should be ready to return. The goalkeeper was the center of a curious thing that happened in Morocco vs Belgium. He was set to start that match and he even was part of the team during the national anthem, but withdrew due to an illness.

Morocco probable lineup: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Naif Aguerd, Romain Saïss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azz-Eddine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Sofiane Boufal.

