Canada will end their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a match against the surprising Morocco. This clash will be played at Al Thumama Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this group F game.

Canada vs Morocco: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group F match?

Matchday 3 will potentially have in this clash one of the most unexpected storylines of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Morocco will try to qualify to the round of 16 in a battle with the already eliminated Canada. Find out who will be the referee of this group F game.

Morocco began well with a fought 0-0 tie with Croatia that put them with possibilities in group F. But they took the hope to the next level with their great upset win over Belgium that now has them with four points. That means they control their destiny, so another victory will keep the Moroccans in Qatar.

Canada returned to the tournament after a long wait. Unfortunately, their path ended before what they were thinking. Given the combination of results they are already eliminated after losing both of their games. Although this could be a great opportunity to leave on a high note knowing they will co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Who is the referee of Canada vs Morocco going to be?

This may not be a game full of stars on the field, but it will be of extreme importance in the qualification to the round of 16. The team with a lot to play for is Morocco, though Canada will try to leave a good image after two defeats that eliminated them.

The referee for this match will be Raphael Claus. Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa will be the assistant referee 1, Danilo Simon the assistant referee 2, and Yoshimi Yamashita the fourth official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.