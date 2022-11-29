Christian Pulisic has scored his first FIFA World Cup goal against Iran in the USMNT’s group stage decisive match. However, he was hit by Iran's goalkeeper after that. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Christian Pulisic has scored his first FIFA World Cup goal against Iran in the USMNT’s group stage decisive match. A victory will put USA in the Round of 16 of the tournament. However, Pulisic's goal came with sacrifices, after he was hit by Iran’s goalkeeper.

According to ESPN stats, this is Pulisic’s first competitive goal on foreign soil for the US men’s national team since 2017 vs Trinidad & Tobago in the game that eliminated the U.S. from 2018 World Cup contention.

Pulisic’s goal puts the USMNT ahead of Iran, who defeated them in the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. This would be their first official win against them. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Pulisic put everything on the line for USMNT’s goal: Funniest memes and reactions

The USMNT started the game with a great display, and the team has been intense and creating chances against Iran. Pulisic scored the first goal at the 38th minute of the first half. Here, check out what people on social media are saying: