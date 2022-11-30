Croatia play against Belgium at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Croatia and Belgium meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on December 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). The Belgians want to win this game, but they know that they are not playing like in previous years.. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

Croatia are doing well during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they tied the first game of the Group Stage and won the second 4-1 against Canada.

Belgium are being criticized for their low performance level in the World Cup after a recent loss against Morocco, but they are in third spot with three points and just need to win to advance to the next round.

Croatia probable lineup

Croatia has a squad similar to the players they used during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, among those players is Croatia's national team captain Luka Modric.

Croatia's top scorer in the 2022 World Cup is Kramaric with two goals that were scored during the recent win against Canada.

This is the likely Croatia’s lineup for this game: Dominik Livaković, Borna Barišić, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josip Juranović, Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Nikola Vlašić, Mario Pašalić, Ivan Perisić, Bruno Petković.

Belgium probable lineup

Belgium has veteran players who can win this game, but they are not playing like in previous years, they are slow and that weakens the strategy of Belgium's manager Roberto Martinez.

Lukaku will not be available for this game, he is still recovering from his injury. But Belgium has Dries Mertens as their top forward. So far the only Belgian goal in the World Cup was scored by Batshuayi.

This is the likely Belgium’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens.