The Qatar 2022 World Cup still has two more games left before it finishes. One of those will be the Croatia vs Morocco to decide the country that takes the third place. Find out how to listen to this match on the radio.

Teams leave the tournament immediately after being eliminated. But that is not what happens in the semifinals since those who were beat in that game have to play each other in the third place-match. The Qatar 2022 World Cup will have Croatia vs Morocco to solve that spot.

Croatia were the surprise of the championship four years ago. They were the runner-up team following a loss vs France, although the Croatians had a great journey there. This time they almost repeat that with their appearance in the semifinals. Defeating Brazil in the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals put them as a tough rival, but they lost to Argentina after it.

Morocco had a rough path from the beginning having to compete with good opponents in their group. Croatia and Belgium were part of it, although they qualified in the first place. They took down Spain and Portugal in the next rounds in an undefeated run that had four clean sheets. The Moroccans then lost 2-0 to the French.

Will Croatia vs Morocco be available on the radio?

This clash will finish the Qatar 2022 World Cup for both, so they should have a good match with much less to play for. The 3rd place game Croatia vs Morocco will be available to listen on the radio. An option to do so is Sirius XM given they have all the tournament. It could also be found as Fox Sports Sirius XM.

For this event there are going to be international stations like Fox Sports Radio, BBC Radio 5 live, talkSPORT, RMC Info Talk Sport, Radio France Internationale (RFI) Afrique, Futbol de Primera Radio, Radio Marca, and WDR Event. The possibilities for Croatia include HR 2 and Radio 101 FM. In Morocco, RFI, RTL, and RMC will be the main options.