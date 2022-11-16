Football provokes all kinds of passions and emotions. And when a World Cup arrives, all this is enhanced. Each fan expresses it and lives it in a particular way, some even reaching the extreme, revealing the love they have for their shirt and its colors. There are fewer and fewer days to go, so in the preview of Qatar 2022 we invite you to go through the listo of The 30 craziest fan images in the world of soccer fans.

Greece

Its territory has more than 3,000 islands

It is the only country in the world where tourists triple the number of inhabitants

With an average of 250 sunny days each year, it is the country with the best climate in Europe

Coffee is the national drink

The first Olympic Games were held in 776 in Olympia, north of Athens

South Africa

It has 3 capitals: Pretoria is the administrative one, Cape Town the legislative one and Bloemfontein the judicial one.

It has an area of 1,219,090 km2, the same area as France and Spain together

It is characterized by having 11 official languages

With a population of 57,664,993 people, it is the sixth most populous country in Africa

78% Black, 10% White, 9% Mixed Race, and 3% Asian/Indian

Iceland

Reykjavik is the northernmost capital in the world and 60% of the population lives there

It is considered one of the safest countries in the world

In summer there are 24 hours of light and in winter between 3-4 hours

With more than 600,000, there are twice as many sheep as there are people

Until 1989 beer was prohibited in the country

Albania

The country is known as the land of eagles

Two thirds of Albania are mountainous areas

There are numerous castles and fortresses due to the war times in the Balkans

Albanians nod their heads when they say "yes" and nod their heads when they mean "no"

It is the country with the most Mercedes Benz vehicles per number of inhabitants

Northern Ireland

In 1922 it became independent from the United Kingdom and became a republic in 1949

The Titanic was built there, specifically in Belfast

Saint Patrick's Day, patron saint of Ireland, is the country's national holiday

The national team is one of the oldest in the world, playing its first match in 1882

As in the US, football is known as soccer so as not to confuse it with Gaelic football

Peru

The origin of the name of Peru comes from "Birú" which means "River"

The capital and largest city is Lima, with about 10 million inhabitants

Its language is Spanish, although it has 48 original languages: 44 Amazonian and 4 Andean

Its food is recognized worldwide for its extensive variety and quality of products

It has 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites; Machu Picchu stands out

Ghana

It is the 34th smallest country in Africa and the 82nd in the world

It has a tropical climate, in which there are no differences between the seasons

It is the second cocoa producer in the world

The selection began to play matches in 1950 but under the name of Costa de Oro

It is one of the best selected in the region, where it is known by the nickname of Black Stars

France

It is the first tourist destination in the world, half of its annual visitors choose the city of Paris

The Gauls produce about eight billion bottles of wine each year

With 14 authors, it is the country with the most Nobel Prizes for Literature

With 30,000, it has more than half of the roundabouts in the world

It has many theme parks: Disneyland Paris, Parc Astérix and Futuroscope, among others

Bosnia

The country is covered with beautiful lakes, rivers, waterfalls and a strip of the Adriatic Sea

The currency is the Mark, a currency that cannot be bought or used outside the country

It is one of the few countries that does not have an official language

Two decades after the civil war, more than 220 thousand landmines are still buried throughout the country

In the city of Mostar there is a 1.68 meter tall statue of Bruce Lee

Colombia

Bogotá is one of the highest altitude capitals in the world: 2,640m above sea level

With more than 50 thousand areas of grain cultivation, it is the second largest coffee exporter in the world

It is the most biodiverse nation on the planet

It has the largest salsa festival in the world, known as the Cali Fair

The game of Tejo is the national sport and cycling, after football, the most popular

Chile

It is the largest country in the world, with 4,329 kilometers in length

The largest earthquake in history occurred in the city of Valdivia, in 1960

It is a reference country for astronomy: it accounts for 40% of the activity worldwide

The Atacama Desert is recognized as the driest on the planet

It has the largest pool in the world, with a length of 20 Olympic pools and 250 million liters of water

Iran

It is one of the oldest civilizations, but its population is very young: 60% are under 30 years old

It is the main exporter of caviar, the most expensive product in the world

The first postal system also arose in this country, in 550 BC.

The thumbs up does not mean that something is right, but just the opposite

Has the highest rate of rhinoplasties per capita in the world

Belgium

It has three official languages: Dutch, French and German

Zaventem airport in Brussels is the place where the most chocolate is sold in the world

Antwerp is considered the world capital of diamonds

Potatoes or French fries are known as French fries but their origin is Belgian

The world's largest electronic music festival, Tomorrowland, is held in the town of Boom

Ireland

For 100 years, the island has been divided into two nations, the Republic occupies the southern sector

Surnames that start with Mac mean "son of" and those that start with "O" mean "grandson of"

It is a country where it rains up to 225 days a year

Clover is considered the national plant

The Irish are the sixth largest consumer of beer in the world

Croatia

Until 1991 it was part of Yugoslavia

It is known as the country of the thousand islands: there are 1244, although only 50 are inhabited

Galesnjakes Island is considered one of the most romantic due to its heart shape

The Game of Thrones series had five Croatian locations

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović drew attention for attending Russia 2018 matches

Paraguay

It has two official languages: Spanish and Guaraní

The Guaraní is the oldest legal currency in South America

It is the largest exporter of hydroelectric power in the world

Based on ice, water, herbs and yerba mate, the Tereré is Cultural heritage and national drink

It is the country in which people give more importance and dedicate more time to social networks

England

Multicultural country, more than 300 languages from all over the world are spoken

London is the largest city in Europe

The British consume an average of 165 million cups of tea a day

The London Eye is the largest wheel in the world

Creators of modern football, the country is considered the cradle of this sport

Argentina

The name comes from the Latin "argentum", which means "silver"

It is located in the eighth position of the largest countries in the world

With a maximum of 219km, the Río de la Plata is considered the widest in the world

Its beef is recognized worldwide for its excellent quality

The Iguazú Falls are considered one of the new natural wonders of the world

Spain

It is the only European country that has a physical border with an African country

The Spanish national anthem has no lyrics

The Casa Botín restaurant in Madrid is considered the oldest in the world

It is a leading country in organ donation

The only underwater museum in the world is in Lanzarote

Denmark

Its flag is the oldest on the planet

It is a flat an coastal country that does no have mountains

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark

It is the world's leading nation in wind technology

There is an important bicycle culture: 9 out of 10 citizens have one

Ukraine

After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, it became an independent country

The blue of the flag represents the sky and the yellow its extensive fields of wheat

The Ukrainian language is considered one of the three most beautiful languages in the world

It is one of the countries with the most nuclear power plants in the world

It is in the first place in the world in the production of honey per inhabitant

Costa Rica

The country has a literacy rate of almost 98%

Being so close to the equator, sunrises and sunsets are at the same time

The country does not have an army since the victory in the 1948 civil war

There are about 200 volcanic formations in the country, half of which are still active

The beginning of the movie Jurassic Park was filmed on Coco Island

Poland

Almost a third of the country's territory is covered by forests

It is one of the most religious countries in Europe: 92% of the population declares itself a believer

Storks are one of the symbols of the country, 23% of its world population live there

Poles consider their saint's day to be more important than their birthday

The remains of the oldest known dinosaur were found in the city of Opole

Germany

Before Berlin, it had five other capitals: Aachen, Regensburg, Frankfurt-Main, Nuremberg and Bonn

Germans are the second largest beer consumers in the world

65% of German motorway sections have no speed limit

In the country there are more than 1,000 varieties of sausages

It is the country with the most football clubs in the world

Netherlands

More than a quarter of the country is below sea level

Its small size makes it the most populous country in Europe

There are more than 22 million bicycles in the country and only 17 million residents

Almost a quarter of Dutch babies are born at home

With an average of 1.84cm in men and 1.70cm in women, it is the tallest population in the world

Russia

With 17 million square kilometers, it is the largest country in the world

There are nine different time zones throughout the territory

It has the largest forest reserves in the world and is known as 'the lungs of Europe'

A quarter of the world's freshwater is found in Russian lakes

Surnames of people are in masculine o femenine gender: they adapt to the person who bears them

